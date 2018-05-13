Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton takes pole in Spain

Hamilton, who holds a four-point championship lead over Sebastian Vettel, delivered a record-breaking lap of Circuit de Catalunya to claim his first pole since the opening round in Australia



Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after taking pole on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton will start from pole position in today's Spanish Grand Prix after edging out Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by just four hundredths of a second.

Hamilton, who holds a four-point championship lead over Sebastian Vettel, delivered a record-breaking lap of Circuit de Catalunya to claim his first pole since the opening round in Australia. Vettel has been the one-lap master this year following a hat-trick of poles, but the Ferrari man had no answer for an inspired Hamilton here on Saturday.

Vettel settles for third

Vettel will line up in third after qualifying 0.132 seconds slower than Hamilton. Vettel said: "I was happy with the lap. The first run was not so good, but the last lap felt good. Then I looked where I ended up and I saw that my name didn't go to the top."

I needed this pole: Lewis

"It was very close but I am very happy," Hamilton said. "I needed this pole because I haven't had one for a while." Kimi Raikkonen finished in fourth place for Ferrari.

