Sridevi's statue to be installed in Switzerland

bollywood

Authorities to honour late Sridevi who played a role in promoting tourism after Chandni was shot there

Sridevi

The Switzerland authorities are planning to install a statue of veteran actor Sridevi, whose hit film Chandni was shot at the country's picturesque locations. The statue of the renowned Indian filmmaker, Yash Chopra, was unveiled in Interlaken in 2016.

"Many of Chopra's films featured Switzerland as a backdrop and he is credited with boosting the popularity of the Alpine nation among Indian tourists. Now, considering Sridevi's role in promoting tourism here, there is a proposal to honour the actor by having her statue here," a senior official familiar with the development said.

The 1989 blockbuster Chandni had also put Switzerland on centre stage as almost half the song and dance sequences in the film had a Swiss backdrop. Sridevi died earlier this year at the age of 55 due to accidental drowning in Dubai.

Also Read: From mum's wardrobe! Janhvi Kapoor wears Sridevi's dupatta

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates