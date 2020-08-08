SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares a post that says, 'Be careful who you mess with'

Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been mustering support for #JusticeforSushant, shared a cryptic post on Friday. She posted, "Someone said be careful who you mess with because you don't know who protects them in the spiritual world."

Her post came on the day the late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, and brother Showik, were grilled by the Enforcement Directorate. Netizens were quick to guess who she was referring to. SSR's ex-flame Ankita Lokhande replied with a prayer emoji.

According to a report in IANS, the ED has registered a money laundering case against Rhea and her family members. The case pertains to "suspicious transactions" worth Rs 15 crore allegedly carried out from the late actor's account. Rhea arrived at the ED office in Mumbai along with her brother Showik Chakraborty at 11.50 am for questioning.

As per a mid-day report, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi was also at the ED office to record her statement and was questioned for five hours. According to sources, Modi, Chakraborty and her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and Showik have not yet been interrogated together.

