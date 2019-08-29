Stanislaus beat Don Bosco to win U-14 rink hockey title

other-sports

Members of the victorious St Stanislaus 'A' U-14 hockey team

St Stanislaus (Bandra) beat Don Bosco (Matunga) 6-4 in the U-14 final of the MSSA rink hockey tournament conducted to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand today and celebrate Sports Day at the St Stanislaus ground, Bandra.

Stanislaus were well-served by Shaun D'Mello and Jaden Pereira, both scoring three goals each while Bosco boys Levlon D'Souza and Gavin Rao netted a brace each. In the U-14 girls final, ace forward Hetal Goswami led from the from the front and slammed four goals as defending champions St Theresa Convent (Santacruz) beat against Don Bosco International (Matunga) 4-0 win.

In the U-12 boys category, Don Bosco (Matunga) beat St Stanislaus 6-4. Shradeehesh Khamkar and Suhaan Pawle scored a hat-trick each for Don Bosco while Aaryan Parmar and Skye DeCosta scored two goals each for Stanislaus.

Results:

Boys U-14: St Stanislaus (Bandra) 6 (S D'Mello 3, J Pereira 3) beat Don Bosco (Matunga) 4 (L D'Souza 2, G Rao 2);

Girls U-14: St Theresa Convent High School (Santacruz) 4 (H Goswami 4) beat Don Bosco International (Matunga) 0;

Boys U-12: Don Bosco (Matunga) 6 (S Khamkar 3, S Pawle 3) beat St Stanislaus (Bandra) 4 (A Parmar 2, S DeCosta)

