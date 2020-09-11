COVID-19: Maharashtra's overall count inches closer to 10 lakh

For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra on Thursday reported more than 23,000 new cases, including 2,371 in Mumbai, which has also been recording a spike in daily infections for the past few days. The daily record of fatalities in the city, however, remained steady at nearly 40, and with 448 more casualties, the state's death toll has reached 28,282.

Maharashtra's health department officials said that Pune led with more than 4,771 cases, followed by Mumbai.

Other districts with a high daily count of novel Coronavirus include Nagpur with 1,726 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad with 1,168, Satara with 1,017 and Jalgaon with 1,004. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane has 786 cases, three other districts reported over 400 cases each.

Also Read: Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 put strain on mental health, says AIIMS Director

BMC officials said the recovery rate among patients remained steady at 79 per cent on Thursday, but the doubling rate fell down further to 61 days. The state's recovery rate continued to drop and reached 70.72 per cent. On Thursday, 14,253 patients were discharged after full recovery across the state, including 1,367 in Mumbai.

Of the total active patients across the state, more than 69,000 are in Pune, 28,460 in Thane and 26,629 in Mumbai. The mortality rate in the state dropped marginally to 2.87 per cent, and till date, there have been 28,282 COVID-19-related deaths.

Of the 448 deaths in the state, Nagpur led with 50, followed by Pune at 41. Among other districts, Kolhapur recorded 39 deaths, Mumbai 38 and Sangli 22. Health officials said out of the total deaths, 222 occurred in the past 48 hours and 140 last week, while the rest the week before that. Of the 38 deceased in Mumbai, 31 suffered from other ailments and 29 were senior citizens, said civic officials. With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate increased to 1.14 per cent as the total count stands at 1.63 lakh cases.

Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 14 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. With a marginal rise, R Central ward continued to lead with 1.67 per cent, followed by P South and R Southwards. While R Central has over 1,800 active cases, 10 other wards have over 1,000 cases each and two wards have over 800 active cases each. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank fifth after K East, P North, R Central, K West, and on Thursday, there were 11 new cases in Dharavi, 42 in Dadar and 32 cases in Mahim.

9,90,795

Total No. of cases in Maharashtra

5,297

Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

38 No. of deaths in city today

(31 patients had co-morbidities, and 29 were senior citizens)



1,367 patients Recovered

and discharged in city today

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news