Maharashtra: 'Stinking' Mumbai-Nashik highway to be cleaned

The government agencies have decided to clean up the Mumbai-Nashik highway following a mid-day report about the stench on the stretch emanating from the illegal dumping of garbage, including carcasses of cattle and dogs



Authorities have also placed plastic barricades at dangerous locations

The government agencies have decided to clean up the Mumbai-Nashik highway following a mid-day report about the stench on the stretch emanating from the illegal dumping of garbage, including carcasses of cattle and dogs. They will be starting a cleanliness drive from Thane to Ghoti near Nashik.

Confirming the development, Bandra resident Clara Falcon, who has been pursuing the matter and has even complained to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) said, "I got an update from MPCB a few days back saying they would soon be starting the cleanliness drive from Thane to Ghoti. I hope they clear the garbage and waste that was dumped on the sides of the highway."

Falcon told mid-day that following her complaint, some of the dilapidated walls in the Kasara ghat section of the highway are also being repaired and authorities have also placed plastic barricades at dangerous locations. mid-day had reported about the stinking, crumbling stretch of the highway on April 10 in, 'Carcass on Mum-Nashik highway raises a stink.' The report mentioned the problems Falcon brought to the fore.

Also read: Carcass Of Dead Animals On Mumbai-Nashik Highway Raises A Stink

Following the mid-day report, Dr A R Supate, principal scientific officer, MPCB on April 11 wrote a letter to the regional officer of MPCB in the Thane, Kalyan and Nashik areas, stating that the garbage is a serious threat to the environment and health of residents and commuters. MPCB officials were also directed to inspect the entire stretch after which regional offices have to submit a report by April 28.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates