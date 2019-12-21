Street Dancer 3D: Prabhudeva is back with Muqabla and it will get you grooving!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The makers of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva's Street Dancer 3D have just released the Muqabla song from the film and it sounds as good as the original song from the film Humse Hai Muqabla. Check out the video of the song below:

It was in 1994 that Prabhudeva had grabbed the spotlight with his unparalleled dance moves in the Muqabla Muqabla song. Now, 25 years later, he's back with the new one and he's just as good as he was back then.

Sung by Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur, the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, while the song is penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi. In the video, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor can be seen matching steps with the iconic choreographer-director and we're sure this song is going to be a big hit as well.

In an interview with mid-day, Street Dancer 3D director Remo D'Souza says the song was set up as a tribute to Prabhudeva. "Since Prabhu sir was a part of the film, we wanted a song dedicated to him. Bhushanji [Kumar, producer] told me that he had the rights to the Muqabla song. So, I thought it would be the best way to pay our tribute to the man who has been instrumental in changing the dancing scene in India," he said.

