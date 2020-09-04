Mumbai: Strict vigil, intensified patrolling in Aarey

Since Wednesday, officials are checking areas inside the forest to ensure no encroachment has taken place. File pic/ Satej Shinde

After the state government on Wednesday declared that it will protect the 600 acres of forest patch in Aarey Colony so that the biodiversity of the area is maintained, the Aarey CEO Office has intensified patrolling in the area and are keeping a strict vigil so that no encroachments come up in green space.

Talking to mid-day, Aarey CEO Nathu Rathod said, "We are happy about the fact that the government has taken the decision to protect the green cover in Aarey as it will help in protecting the biodiversity. We have been taking all the best possible efforts to prevent encroachments and post the announcement, we have instructed our officials to intensify the patrolling. Strict action as per the law will be taken against those found destroying the green cover or making illegal encroachments."

Time and again mid-day has highlighted the issue of illegal encroachments coming up in Aarey Colony and how they pose a huge threat to the green cover and biodiversity.

Sources from the Aarey CEO office also told mid-day that since Wednesday, the officials are checking areas inside the forested patch to ensure no encroachment has taken place.

City-based green activists, Save Aarey cause supporters and also the tribal residents of the area also welcomed the move and expressed their happiness over the government's decision.

On Wednesday, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray via a number of tweets said the state government had decided to constitute the land as a reserve forest under Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act and that all the rights of Adivasi communities would stand protected.

