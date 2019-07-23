Student of The Year 2 fame Aditya Seal bags Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Kiara Advani

bollywood

Aditya Seal, who was last seen as the antagonist in Student of The Year 2, has now bagged a film, Indoo Ki Jawaani, opposite Kiara Advani.

Aditya Seal and Kiara Advani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Aditya Seal has given a nod to a coming of age comedy film Indoo Ki Jawaani. He has bagged this film opposite Kiara Advani and will be romancing her in the movie. Indoo Ki Jawaani is a contemporary love story based on dating apps. The film also marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta.

Indoo Ki Jawaani is about Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes on a dating app result in hilarious chaos. Talking about Aditya Seal, he was last seen as Manav Singh Randhawa in Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria. Confirming the news, Aditya said, "Yes, I am a part of this comedy of errors. I have to master a separate lingo for the film. Why? That will be revealed in the film."

The actor who came on board after just one meeting with the director, reveals that his character is not a typical hero or the charmer of SOTY 2. "He's very real and people will connect with him immediately," says Aditya who starts preparations and reading sessions soon. Ask Aditya about his real-life dating app experience, he shared that he went on Tinder once just because he was curious. "But all that swiping left, swiping right and matching with a person freaked me out and I deleted the app in three days. I've chatted on Facebook Messenger, but Tinder and Hinge is too much for me. I felt like a bait of fresh meat," he ends on a laugh.

On the other hand, Aditya Seal is rumoured to be dating Alia Bhatt's best friend and Wedding Pulav actress Anushka Ranjan. They keep going on vacations together and their pictures surely set major travel goals.

Also Read: Anushka Ranjan glows in these sexy outfits from her vacation in Maldives, see photos

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates