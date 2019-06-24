Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's vacation pictures will leave you envious

bollywood

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal, who has worked in films like Tum Bin 2, Namaste England and Student Of The Year 2, has set major travel goals!

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal/picture courtesy: Aditya Seal's Instagram account

Currently riding high on the success of his latest film, Student Of The Year 2, where Aditya Seal's performance was appreciated by many, is on a much-deserved vacation with Anushka Ranjan. And, where has he headed, you ask? Well, it's just one of the most famous beach locations in the world, Maldives! Jealous, much? Yeah... us, too.

This actor who has also worked in films like Tum Bin 2 as a lead and in Namaste England has set major travel goals! Aditya Seal, the new hottie of Bollywood has given us all the reasons to drool over his beach-bod. Anushka Ranjan is on a photo sharing spree from the Maldives. Here's what she has posted.

View this post on Instagram Rosè all dayðÂÂ· #Maldives @kandima_maldives A post shared by AnushðÂÂÂ (@anushkaranjan) onJun 10, 2019 at 11:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ðÂ§ÂðÂÂ¼‍âÂÂï¸Â A post shared by AnushðÂÂÂ (@anushkaranjan) onJun 21, 2019 at 1:34am PDT

But what has caught a lot of eyeballs is Aditya Seal's caption: "Hmmmm you and I do look good ehh @anushkaranjan #ThePerfectPackage #SheMakesMeLookGood [sic]

Is it just us or has it suddenly gotten too hot in here? Also, to the dear future boyfriend(s), can you please make notes on how to dress like him when we are on a beach vacay? Aditya Seal sure knows how to travel in style and we aren't complaining.

Also Read: Anushka Ranjan glows in these sexy outfits from her vacation in Maldives, see photos

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates