Student Of The Year 2: Gul Panag and Samir Soni play pivotal roles

As the Student Of The Year 2 is set to hit the theatre's today, Gul Panag and Samir Soni are also part of the film.

Samir Soni and Gul Panag on sets of Student Of The Year 2. Picture courtesy/Gul Panag's Instagram account

Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2 is all set the release today (May 10). The film is a sequel to Karan Johar's film Student Of The Year which launched Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the industry. SOTY 2 stars Tiger Shroff and two debutantes Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria along with Aditya Seal and host of other actors. But not many know that Gul Panag and Samir Soni are also part of the film.

Gul Panag on Friday took to her Instagram account to wish good luck to Tiger Shroff, Punit Malhotra and the team of Student Of The Year 2. She also shared pictures from behind the scenes of the film's shoot. Here's a look at the pictures:

Gul Panag also was congratulated by users on Twitter for her surprise role in the film. Apart from acting, Gul is passionate about biking, adventure sports and is also a licensed hobby pilot. She has now added another feather to her cap - Hobbyist World - a digital platform to showcase and curate hobbies and hobbyists. The actress, who is also an aviator, married pilot beau Rishi Attari in 2011. The couple is proud parents to a baby boy named Nihal. In this digital era, where keeping things away from the media glare is a tad difficult, actress Gul Panag successfully managed to keep the news of her motherhood a secret.

Samir Soni has taken over the mantle from Rishi Kapoor, the actor will be playing the principal the Student Of The Year 2. Samir is looking forward to SOTY 2, he is glad to team up with director Punit Malhotra again after I Hate Luv Storys (2010). "I told him I am his lucky charm," he says. Samir also attended the special screening of the film recently at a multiplex in Juhu.

Student Of The Year 2 is a film that seems to be high on the action and drama from the college campus. We wish the SOTY 2 team all the best.

