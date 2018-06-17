Student of the Year 2: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday begin shooting second schedule

Starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, Student of the Year 2 will hit the big screens on November 23. The film is produced by ace filmmaker Karan Johar

Student of the Year 2 poster

The team of Student of the Year 2 has begun shooting for the second schedule of the film. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share a still from the sets, in which lead actors Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday can be seen sharing a candid chat.

"Student Of The Year-2 commences second shooting schedule... stars Tiger, Tara and Ananya... Directed by Punit Malhotra... 23 Nov 2018 release", he captioned the image.

#StudentOfTheYear2 commences second shooting schedule... Stars Tiger, Tara and Ananya... Directed by Punit Malhotra... 23 Nov 2018 release... #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/JRzoF30iLx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2018

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar had introduced to the world the students admitted to the class of 2018 at Saint Teresa. The first schedule of Student Of The Year 2 began on April 12. Producer Karan Johar said the original 2012 film will always be special to him. "Walked into the old Dharma Productions office in Bandra! Got all nostalgic about the times in this solid space and this is what I saw! The three sparkling students! While the new ones are going on set tomorrow! SOTY will always be special to me", Karan said.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 will hit the big screens on November 23.

