Mumbai: Students injured in stampede during function in Mithibai College

Dec 20, 2018, 23:30 IST | PTI

Injured students were taken to the nearby Cooper Hospital and their condition was stable

Eight students were injured following a "commotion" during a function at Mithibai College in suburban Vile Parle Thursday evening, a civic official said. While initial reports suggested that there was a stampede, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it was not a stampede but a minor incident caused by panic.

Boys from the neighbourhood thronged the college auditorium during a singing performance and some students complained of suffocation which led to people running helter-skelter, said the official from the BMC's Disaster Management Unit.

