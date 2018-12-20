Mumbai: Students injured in stampede during function in Mithibai College

national

Representational Image

Eight students were injured following a "commotion" during a function at Mithibai College in suburban Vile Parle Thursday evening, a civic official said. While initial reports suggested that there was a stampede, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it was not a stampede but a minor incident caused by panic.

Boys from the neighbourhood thronged the college auditorium during a singing performance and some students complained of suffocation which led to people running helter-skelter, said the official from the BMC's Disaster Management Unit.

Injured students were taken to the nearby Cooper Hospital and their condition was stable, he said.

