Student of The Year 2: Will Smith might fulfil Bollywood dream with this film

During Will Smith's India tour, a video of the Hollywood actor Will Smith shaking a leg with the star cast of Student of the year 2. The video went viral and at this film's trailer launch, producer Karan Johar hinted at a possible collaboration of the Hollywood star with Bollywood.

Karan Johar told media, "Smith shot for a Facebook show called 'Bucket List'. One of his wish on that list was to dance on a Bollywood song. Fortunately, I know Will Smith for a few years now, and when his team got in touch with us, we were shooting for 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. He came and rehearsed for 'Radhaa' (a song from the first instalment of the film released in 2012), and there is synergy between the two films. He came and shot that."

"Whether he will be a part of the film or not, that's a question I will leave unanswered till you see the film," added Karan.

Besides Will Smith, actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, who started their Bollywood career with the film 'Student Of The Year' are also expected to make a cameo appearance in the second instalment of the film.

The story of the film SOTY2 revolves around the lives of two college girls, played by debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, who falls in love with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated for release on May 10.

