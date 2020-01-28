Suchitra Krishnamoorthi slams Wendell Rodricks over his post about Priyanka Chopra's Grammys dress
Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks shared a social media post about Priyanka Chopra's Grammy Awards dress. The post didn't sit well with singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.
Priyanka Chopra's Grammy Awards dress made headlines across the world for its chicness and sexiness. PeeCee looked gorgeous in it and powerful too as the global icon wasn't afraid to carry off the revealing outfit with elan.
Of course, there were some who didn't appreciate the outfit as much and took to social media to express their thoughts. Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks too shared his thoughts on Instagram. He shared a photo of Priyanka in her Grammys dress and wrote, "@priyankachopra nailed it at the Grammys 2020. Truly the bold and beautiful in this @ralphandrusso couture fringed gown where the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba. Love it"
Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was quite upset with Rodricks' unwarranted comment and shared a lengthy note on how it's not okay to body shame anyone. She wrote, "Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues who's work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for. I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful."
Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues who's work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman Women have been so enslaven by men's opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world's most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one So dear men. We are not ur pre pubescent hipless perverted fantasy or your teenage gay boy flat chested contortion. We are real women, we have breasts, we have fat we have water retention and we rock and roll Because ...we are finally allowing ourselves as God intended us to be. Not how men fantasized us to be. We are flesh and blood and and glorious rolls of it. It gets even more beautiful when we have babies and the rolls grow - in direct adverse proportion to the dark areas in your primitive brain So dear ugly men get this. We are not our bodies We are our abilities. We are our talent. We are our own rock stars Would anybody have dared comment on a mans belly or appearance like this? God knows we see grotesque images of them everyday and all the time More power to you #PriyankaChopra. I'm going to flash my flabby baby stretch marks with confidence tomorow thanks to you. And may every girl and woman in the world grow your confidence too . Bless you â¤ï¸
What one wears is fully the concern of the person wearing it. No one can judge someone on their clothes or expect them to dress up a certain way just to safeguard someone's sensibilities. Suchitra put her point across quite powerfully.
Wendell Rodricks, however, didn't take this lying down. While he said he was being sarcastic before, he later responded with a scathing response of his own. He wrote, "For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming..."
For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak. There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T shirts. Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don’t have it, don’t flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins. Don’t make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever. Or you can be false and fake resorting to being politically correct and not be truthful. If you don’t like my posts unfriend me.
The designer also said, "There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T-shirts. Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don't have it, don't flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins. Don't make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever."
We wonder if Suchitra will fire back. We also do wonder if and when judgements over women's clothes will finally end.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas grabbed all the needed attention as they walked the red carpet of the 62nd edition of the Grammys at Los Angeles' Staples Centre. Why you ask, PeeCee's Grammys 2020 look that she opted to walk the red carpet on the night of fashion! All pictures/AFP, Priyanka Chopra and Mary Philips' Instagram account
The Sky is Pink actor sizzled in an embellished gown by Ralph & Russo with a plunging neckline that went past her belly button, flaunting her pierced navel. The outfit was similar to what Jennifer Lopez's Versace green gown from 2000. She also wore a crystal stud on her belly button.
The 37-year-old actor's off white loose-fitting gown had crystal embellishment and long fringe on her sleeves. Priyanka Chopra Jonas topped it off with long chandelier earrings. Isn't she looking gorgeous?
While Priyanka Chopra Jonas stole the limelight with her much-discussed ensemble, Nick Jonas looked dashing in a head-to-toe gold suit that included gold-toned loafers. This is the power couple's second award season appearance as in January they were presenters at the Golden Globes.
For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra wasn't hitting the headlines as a nominee or winner at the Grammys, but the actress has made sure to make it big with her style quotient. While the Hollywood stars are currently at one of the most prestigious award functions, Desi girl opted for a look that was styled by Mimi Cutrell.
The world lost an NBA Legend Kobe Bryant on January 26, and many paid tribute to the basketball player. Both Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas wore their tributes to basketball star Kobe Bryant through their outfits. While the former flaunted '24', Bryant's jersey number on one of her fingernails, Jonas wore a purple ribbon on the lapel of his suit.
Speaking of Kobe Bryant, who played for Los Angeles Lakers was killed in a helicopter crash shortly before the Grammys show. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared a heartfelt post for the NBA legend.
Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas opted for outfits with prints on it, one in the shade of blue while the other had a black-cream undertone. All three Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin nominated for their song 'Sucker' for the best pop duo/ group performance were joined by their wives PC, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas at Hollywood's biggest musical gala event.
The boy band turned the fashion game on to the point and so did their wives, popularly known as J Sisters- Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.
Ever since the nomination for the Grammys was announced, Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned out to be the biggest cheerleader for the boyband.
Before the dazzling star-studded night, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared her pre-Grammys' party look with the fans. She was seen wearing a champagne satin backless gown. The actress wrote on Instagram "Pre-Grammys" alongside a few images in which she is seen posing in the gown, paired with a pair of matching stilettoes and nude make-up. She left her middle-parted wavy hair down.
Keep us giving more inspirations, Priyanka Chopra Jonas! You are surely the Queen B in the world of fashion.
