Suchitra Krishnamoorthi slams Wendell Rodricks over his post about Priyanka Chopra's Grammys dress

Priyanka Chopra's Grammy Awards dress made headlines across the world for its chicness and sexiness. PeeCee looked gorgeous in it and powerful too as the global icon wasn't afraid to carry off the revealing outfit with elan.

Of course, there were some who didn't appreciate the outfit as much and took to social media to express their thoughts. Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks too shared his thoughts on Instagram. He shared a photo of Priyanka in her Grammys dress and wrote, "@priyankachopra nailed it at the Grammys 2020. Truly the bold and beautiful in this @ralphandrusso couture fringed gown where the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba. Love it"

Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was quite upset with Rodricks' unwarranted comment and shared a lengthy note on how it's not okay to body shame anyone. She wrote, "Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues who's work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for. I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful."

What one wears is fully the concern of the person wearing it. No one can judge someone on their clothes or expect them to dress up a certain way just to safeguard someone's sensibilities. Suchitra put her point across quite powerfully.

Wendell Rodricks, however, didn't take this lying down. While he said he was being sarcastic before, he later responded with a scathing response of his own. He wrote, "For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming..."

The designer also said, "There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T-shirts. Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don't have it, don't flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins. Don't make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever."

We wonder if Suchitra will fire back. We also do wonder if and when judgements over women's clothes will finally end.

