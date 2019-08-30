Suhana Khan off to NYU; mum Gauri Khan shares a video

bollywood

Dad Shah Rukh Khan has said that Suhana Khan wants to act. So we can safely assume she is honing her skills at NYU.

Yesterday, Suhana Khan joined a film school in New York. Mum Gauri Khan posted a video of daughter dearest entering the varsity and wrote, "A glimpse of a college freshman day. NYU (sic)."

Later, Gauri deleted the social media post but by then netizens had made it viral. Suhana graduated from Ardingly College in England in June. Dad Shah Rukh Khan has said that she wants to act. So we can safely assume she is honing her skills at the film school.

Suhana Khan has already started honing her acting skills. She will be seen in an English short film, titled The Grey Part of Blue. The short film is directed by Suhana's classmate Theo Gimeno. Theo Gimeno shared the poster of his short film on social media. The poster features Suhana Khan but in a graffiti format.

The Grey Part of Blue also stars Robin Gonnella. A little while ago, a video of Suhana Khan performing in a school play had gone viral. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi had praised the star kid for her acting prowess too. Suhana was also recently awarded the Russel Cup for her contribution to drama by her college. The ceremony was held on Suhana's graduation day.

Will dad Shah Rukh Khan help Suhana get her first big break in Bollywood? Shah Rukh Khan had told Vogue magazine, "Suhana's not working towards a promise of being cast, she's working towards being an actor, and she knows that. I keep insisting that I don't want them designed as stars, I want them to be launched when they are good-enough actors."

