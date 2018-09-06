Sui Dhaaga competition on Indian Idol 10

bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan set the Indian Idol stage ablaze with their engaging acts and encouraging comments for all the singers who performed.

Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik and Anushka Sharma

Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 has been astounding audiences all over with phenomenal performances from the Top 11 contestants. This weekend’s episode promises to be a star-studded affair with the glamorous cast of upcoming Bollywood movie – Sui Dhaaga making a grand appearance on the show.

Amidst the magnificent performances of the contestants, Anushka and Varun challenged the judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik to an entertaining Sui dhaaga competition.

The cast of Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and judges of Indian Idol 10

The trio accepted the challenge and came on stage to try their luck on the sewing machine. To find out who won, tune in to Indian Idol 10 this Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Varun Dhawan and Manish Paul comment while Anu Malik becomes the tailor

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have come together for the first time. Sui Dhaaga: Made In India brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their blockbuster Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit that the youth of India have. Sui Dhaaga: Made in India is set to release on September 28 this year.

