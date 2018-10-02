Sui Dhaaga has an outstanding Monday, records 7 crore nett

bollywood

Universally loved, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer, Sui Dhaaga's total collection is now at 43.60 crore nett in just 4 days

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is turning out to be a big hit.

The film recorded an excellent hold on Monday as it collected 7 crore nett! The total collection in just 4 days is at 43.60 crore nett in India! Being loved by audiences across the country, Sui Dhaaga - Made in India celebrates a beautiful and positive story of love, entrepreneurship and equality.

The YRF family entertainer is riding on excellent reviews from critics and extraordinarily positive audience word of mouth. Collections are expected to further shoot up today with the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti boosting footfalls.

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, the film's lead cast, Varun and Anushka have been hugely lauded by the critics and audiences for their excellent and heart touching acting as innocent village folks Mauji and Mamta who dream big to start their own business together.

Sui Dhaaga brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their super hit last film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Sharat has been showered praises for writing a story that is heartwarming and emotionally overwhelming.

