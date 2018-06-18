Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan goes to the local barber to get into film's look!

On Monday, Varun Dhawan cycled to a local barber to get into his film Sui Dhaaga's character, named Mauji

Varun Dhawan at Bharat salon. Picture Credit: Instagram/varundvn

Trust Varun Dhawan to come up with cool ideas to promote his films. The Judwaa 2 actor visited a local barber shop to get into Mauji's look for his next Sui Dhaaga. Varun is starting the last leg of Sui Dhaaga shoot in Mumbai and once again, had to get into his look for the film. Varun had a full beard and had to shave it all off to barring his moustache, and for this, he decided to go to a local barber shop on a cycle.

The actor cycled his way to a local barbershop called 'Bharat Salon' in Mumbai's western suburbs. The barber was surprised to see the superstar at his salon and it was a dream come true to give the superstar his look for Sui Dhaaga. He was spot on and Varun loved how efficiently he had managed to get it done. Varun Dhawan thanked the barber for giving him the perfect look for his movie!

Yash Raj Films' Sui Dhaaga has become one of the most anticipated films of 2018. It has two powerhouse performers, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in the lead. The film reunites the National Award winning writer-director-producer combo of Sharat Kataria and Maneesh Sharma of Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame.

Slated to release on September 28, Sui Dhaaga is a story of finding respect and love through self-reliance and is inspired from Mahatma Gandhi's ideology of Make In India.

