Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan shoots an emotional scene with Anushka Sharma at bus stop

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma shoot an emotional scene at Bhopal's bus stop amidst crowd frenzy



Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in the still from Sui Dhaaga

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's film, Sui Dhaga, is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. The non-glamorous and earthy looks of Varun and Anushka's characters have already won many hearts. The curiosity generated, is increasing higher with each passing day. The duo was recently shooting in Bhopal for the film and we have a few stills of the actors shooting for a scene.

Varun and Anushka Sharma were shooting for an emotional scene at a bus stop in Bhopal. Seemingly, Varun's character was trying to convince Anushka's character. While the stars were shooting, there was a huge crowd gathered around. They still continued shooting amidst crowd frenzy. The Bhopal schedule of the film has been completed and in the meantime, Varun Dhawan is busy promoting his another film, October.

Varun Dhawan plays a tailor named Mauji and co-star, Anushka Sharma, essays the role of Mamta in the film, who make a living by embroidering clothes. Their looks are bound to be a talking point given how authentic they have stayed in the milieu of the film. A film about finding love and respect by relying on yourself, Sharat Katariya-directed Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is a heart-warming story that is rooted in the Indian milieu and celebrates the spirit of self-reliance. The film's plot is inspired by the hugely acclaimed Make In India campaign.

