'Suicide attempt' and guise galvanise crackdown on corrupt Mumbai cops

The Mumbai top cop's drive continues amid rumours of a female constable attempting suicide over transfer and tainted cops alleging no action has been taken against more corrupt officials

CP Subodh Jaiswal

The city Police Commissioner's crackdown on dishonest cops continues, but not without some hiccups - ranging from rumours about an alleged suicide attempt to claims of more corrupt officers not being transferred as part of the drive.

The rumour about the suicide attempt began in Malvani, after a female constable at the station was issued her transfer order. It has been alleged that she was so unhappy with the decision that she threatened to kill herself and even tried to hang herself with a dupatta in the north region control room on Tuesday morning, before being brought back by colleagues. The matter reached senior police officials who even initiated an inquiry. However, Rajesh Pradhan, additional commissioner of the north region, and Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP, Zone 11, denied the incident.

Hidden under poll duty

A top officer maintained that the transfers were being done as part of training for the upcoming elections, "Once the training is complete they will be asked to resume their original post. We have also instructed them to teach their colleagues at the police station whatever they have learnt at the camp." As for the list of tainted cops, the officer said, "It is still under process. It will be made after the election training is over. "

But another official alleged senior officers are hiding the transfer of tainted cops transfer under the guise of election camp training. They have a disciplinary action of sorts arranged at the end of the camp too, which will involve the family members of the corrupt officers. An officer said, "The tainted officials have been asked to call their family members at the last session, where the senior cops will request the family to urge the cops to be more honest in their line of work."

Meanwhile, cops moved to the control room claim no action has been taken against senior corrupt officials. An officer shifted to the control room said, "If the cops have shifted us because we are tainted, then there are many other cops, who despite being [named] in the Anti-Corruption Bureau's records are still performing their duties at executive posts."

Another officer added, "We are straightforward and most of the time, it is the senior officials asking us to do wrong work. If we deny to do so, they dislike us and at such a time, they transfer us, which is very wrong." "Some cops who behave like sycophants with their senior officials are in their good books and don't get any transfers," said another cop.

ACB's 'trap'

One more 'issue' seems to be an alleged 'trap' being laid by ACB to weed out corrupt cops. A cops said, "We need to be honest, but there are many cops who never say no to a bribe. ACB has started a 'running trap,' under which they book officials in acts of corruption if they do so much as demand a bribe. For this, most of the times they lay their trap and ask any officer to give them hints if they are ready to pay. Once the officer demands anything, they will catch the cop." Another cop said, "This is a very unhealthy practice by the top cop, which has created differences among the force. People are scared about whether they are safe at their current post."

