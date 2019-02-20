89 corrupt Mumbai cops irk police commissioner Subodh Jaiswal; get sent to control room

crime

Shenanigans of corrupt officers despite gentle reminders and strict warnings irk police commissioner Subodh Jaiswal, who shunts out several officers from three regions overnight

CP Subodh Jaiswal

There will be little occasion for bribes in the police control room, where nearly 90 tainted cops will be shunted as part of Commissioner Subodh Jaiswal's special drive against corruption in the force. Since Jaiswal took charge of the Mumbai Police last year, he has been repeatedly embarrassed by his officers getting caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Three of the city's five regions have already compiled a list of 89 such black sheep, and more are expected from the remaining two areas.

Since Jaiswal took the reins as Commissioner of Mumbai Police (CP) last July, as many as seven cops have been caught in traps set by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The top cop would time and again warn the force of strict punishment, but it had no impact.

The trigger

In the last week alone, three officers were trapped in a span of four days. Most embarrassingly, one of them was caught red-handed just hours after Jaiswal held a conference on February 13, pleading with the police to refrain from corruption. To make matters worse, this was the second time the cop — Inspector Dattatray Chaudhary from Deonar police station — had been trapped by the ACB.

Sources said this incident triggered Jaiswal to start a special clean-up drive, shunting all tainted and arrogant officers to the control room. This is considered a punishment posting, as it comprises mostly desk work, with little action and few opportunities for bribes. The cops being shunted have been named in various kinds of complaints, including corruption charges. However, in order to keep the drive under wraps, the department has rationalised the move as preparation for election duties.

More cops to go

Sources revealed that following Jaiswal's instructions, senior officers across all five regions in the city have begun to compile a list of black sheep in their jurisdictions. The North Region, which has 16 police stations from Goregaon to Dahisar, was one of the first to list of 75 tainted cops. Around half of them have already reported for duty at the north region control room.

Officials from the South Region are also in the process of compiling a list, and have zeroed down on four cops so far. "We are yet to make a list of constables," said a senior officer from the region. The West Region, too, has so far named 10 officers, with more additions expected. Meanwhile, the East and Central Regions are expected to submit their lists to the CP's office by the end of this week. CP Jaiswal did not respond to the calls or messages from mid-day. Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP Manjunath Singe, flatly denied that the transfers were part of a department-wide anti-corruption drive.

ACB traps

2016: 12

2017: 7

2018: 10

2019: 4 since January

Cops caught on Jaiswal's watch



Feb 16: PSI Shyam Ayare, 35, attached to Kherwadi police station, caught accepting a bribe of R40,000 for not acting on a complaint against accused

Feb 13: PI Dattatray Chau­d­hary, 50, attached to Deonar police station, demanded R3 lakh to help three accused secure bail. Caught red-handed by ACB accepting installment of R80,000

Feb 11: API Deepak Kharat, 48, attached with the Govandi police, threatened action unless he got R50,000. He was arrested while taking R25,000

Jan 2: PI Anand Bhoir, 43, attached with the Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit X, arrested while accepting R22 lakh in cash from a liquor store owner

Dec 4: API Pandurang Pithe, attached with Vakola police station, offered to close case for R20,000. He was arrested taking R10,000

Nov 2: Constable Vidhyadhar Kamble, attached with Sakinaka police, caught accepting R3,000 from paan shop owner

July 16: PSI Bipin Chauhan, attached with Dindoshi police station, was booked for demanding R10,000 to get rid of complaint

Hall of shame: A tale of two tenures

CP Subodh Jaisawal

. Tenure: 8 months so far

. Cops caught in ACB traps: 7

. Arrests: 7

Former CP DD Padsalgikar

. Tenure: 29 months

. Cops caught in ACB traps: 24

. Arrests: 27

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates