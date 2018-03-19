Sukhwinder Singh collaborates with Ajay-Atul

Sukhwinder Singh will be working on the music of Thugs Of Hindostan (TOH) and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero



Sukhwinder Singh

Sukhwinder Singh is happy about collaborating with composer duo Ajay-Atul for two films, Thugs Of Hindostan (TOH) and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero.



Ajay-Atul

"The music of TOH will create magic. It brings together two geniuses — Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Ajay-Atul have put together a great soundtrack, with amazing composition and orchestrational arrangements. I was happy to work with them on Zero's songs as well," says Singh.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates