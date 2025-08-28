Breaking News
Sunita Ahuja clarifies her statement on Ahaan Panday: I’m your big fan beta

Updated on: 28 August,2025 11:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sunita spoke to the media on Wednesday during the Ganpati festivities, and blamed the media for misconstruing her statement

Vlogger Sunita Ahuja, who is also the wife of actor Govinda, has issued a clarification on her earlier statement about the new Bollywood star Ahaan Panday.

Sunita spoke to the media on Wednesday during the Ganpati festivities, and blamed the media for misconstruing her statement.



Clarifying her earlier statement, wherein she said her son Yashvardan Ahuja’s debut will be even bigger, she told the media, “I didn’t say anything like that. I am very happy that Ahaan Panday has made a name for himself. I never said anything about him”.


She further mentioned, “I wish that all the kids of the film industry do well and Ahaan I am big fan of yours beta, I love you and I love Yash Raj Films too much. I didn’t say anything because my son is also going to become a hero. Don’t spread these rumours”.

Earlier, during an interaction, Sunita had said that Yashvardhan is doing a better film than ‘Saiyaara’.

Meanwhile, Sunita and Govinda put all the rumours to rest on Wednesday when they came together to celebrate Ganpati festivities, and even interacted with the media.

The couple were seen in ethnicwear, and cleared the air around the recent controversy that erupted after the court documents of Sunita's divorce filing came out on the public domain.

Responding to the rumours, Sunita told the media, "You guys have come for Ganpati or the controversy? Hasn't the media been slapped in the face by seeing us together so close? If there was something off, there would have been distances. No power can separate us, neither the God nor the satan. They say, 'My husband is mine', likewise 'My Govinda is mine'. It's my humble request to everyone to not believe the rumours. Don't believe anything unless you hear it from us".

Several guests were also spotted at their home, including the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Paras Chhabra, who arrived for Ganpati darshan. Govinda and Sunita have been married for more than three decades and are parents to two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.

Earlier, Govinda’s manager had quashed the reports of the actor's divorce from his wife Sunit. Shashi Sinha, the actor’s manager, spoke with IANS on Saturday, and said that there is no truth to the reports claiming that Sunita filed for divorce.

