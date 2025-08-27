Amid ongoing divorce rumors, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja made a joint appearance during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, twinning in traditional attire and distributing sweets to the media at their Mumbai home

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja made their first united appearance on Wednesday, amid divorce rumours. The Bollywood star and his wife were seen enjoying Ganesh Chaturthi together. In videos and images of their appearance that have gone viral on social media, the two were spotted twinning in identical clothing. Govinda wore a maroon kurta, and Sunita looked elegant in a saree.

Their appearance together for Ganesh Chaturthi

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja were also seen distributing sweets to photographers as they celebrated Ganpati Bappa's arrival at their Mumbai mansion. Several celebrities, including Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra, were also seen coming at Govinda and Sunita's home for Ganpati darshan.

Reports on their divorce

According to a Hauterrfly story from earlier this month, Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce from Govinda under Sections 13 (1) (i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955. According to the story, the court summoned Govinda on May 25, and the two have been attempting to resolve their differences since June. While Sunita is prompt and has been in court, Govinda has been absent.

Sunita Ahuja addressed reports about her divorce with Govinda in a recent vlog. She attended a temple and told the priest that she had been going to Mahalaxmi Mandir since she was a youngster. Sunita broke down in tears in the temple, she said, "When I met Govinda, I prayed to the Goddess that I should get married to him and have a good life. The Goddess fulfilled all my wishes—she even blessed me with two children. But not every truth in life is easy; there are always ups and downs. Still, I have so much faith in the Goddess that whatever I am witnessing today, I know that whoever tries to break my home, Maa Kaali is there."

Govinda and Sunita's love story

Govinda and Sunita's love affair started in the 1980s, and they married on March 11, 1987. Sunita is Govinda's uncle Anand Singh's sister-in-law, and he previously served as an assistant to famed filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The couple has two children: daughter Tina Ahuja, who briefly appeared in Bollywood, and son Yashvardhan.