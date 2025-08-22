Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sunita Ahuja accuses Govinda of cheating on her in recent vlog Whoever tries to break my home

Sunita Ahuja accuses Govinda of cheating on her in recent vlog: 'Whoever tries to break my home...

Updated on: 22 August,2025 05:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sunita Ahuja has been making headlines after she launched her vlog on YouTube a few days ago. In her first vlog, the star wife was seen breaking down about her marital issues with husband Govinda, making shocking claims that suggest the actor cheated on her

Sunita and Govinda

Sunita Ahuja, the wife of actor Govinda, recently made headlines after launching her vlog on YouTube. In her first vlog, she visited a temple, dressed in a red saree. During her visit, while talking to the priest, she was seen breaking down about her marriage, her marital issues and divorce. For the unversed, the rumours of trouble in their paradise have been doing the rounds for a while now, with some reports also claiming that she had filed for divorce. She also alleged that the Hero No. 1 actor cheated on her.

Sunita Ahuja breaks down



In her vlog, Sunita Ahuja was seen visiting the Mahalaxmi temple, wherein, while speaking to the priest, she revealed that she has been visiting the temple since her childhood. She broke down in tears while talking and told the priest, “I kept asking Maa to bless me with this marriage so that I could live a good life. I trust the goddess completely, and she fulfilled all my wishes. I married Govinda, and she blessed me with two wonderful children.”


Emotionally, she added, "Koi bhi mera ghar todne ki koshish kare...jo bhi mera dil dukhayega, yeh Maa Kali sabke gale kaat k rakh degi. Ek acche insaan ko, acchi aurat ko dukh dena acchi baat nahi hai. Mujhe aur kisipe vishwas nahi hai (Whoever tries to break my home…whoever hurts me, Maa Kali will punish them. It's not right to hurt a good person, a good woman. I trust no one else)."

Sunita further said, “Ek acche insaan ko aur ek acchi aurat ko dukh dena acchi baat nahi hai. Main teenon maata ko itna prem karti hoon. Jo bhi paristhiti hai aur jo ghar-parivaar todne ki koshish karega, usko Maa bakshegi nahi." (It is not right to cause pain to a good man and a good woman. I love all the three forms of the Goddess deeply. Whatever the situation may be, anyone who tries to break my family, Maa will not forgive them.)

Reports of divorce

According to a Hauterrfly report in December 2024, Sunita filed the case under Section 13(1)(i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as grounds for divorce. Following the complaint, the court reportedly summoned Govinda; however, he failed to appear in person until a notice to show cause was issued in May 2025. 

Reports claim that since June, Govinda and Sunita have been trying to resolve their marital issues through court-mandated counselling. Although Sunita has been appearing in court in person, Govinda has been absent.

