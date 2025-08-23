A day after reports of Sunita Ahuja filing for divorce from Govinda emerged, the actor's manager has now refuted the reports while admitting that Sunita did file for divorce earlier, but now things have improved between the couple

The reports around the separation and divorce of veteran actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja , have been making headlines once again. On Friday, reports suggested that Sunita had filed for divorce from the actor and had allegedly accused him of cruelty and cheating. However, now, sources close to Govinda have cleared the air about the latest reports.

Govinda's manager opens up about actor's divorce

Although both Govinda and Sunita have remained tight-lipped over the matter, Govinda's manager Shashi, recently told Hindustan Times, "Har couple mein thode bahaut mann mutav toh hote hi rehte hain. Yeh sab purani batein hai, jinhe ab mirch masala laga kar apne fayde ke liye log aur media istemal karne ki koshish kar rahe hain."

When asked about the December 2024 reports about Sunita filing the divorce case under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as grounds, Shashi said, "Govinda jaisa insaan kisi par haath nahin utha sakta, chilla nahin sakta toh yeh cruelty jaise claims aa kaha se rahe hain. I have worked closely with him aur woh insan bilkul aisa nahin hai jaisi image unki ab banai jaa rahi hai. Yeh sab mudde past ki kahaniya hai jinn par dono miya biwi- sath mein kaam bhi kar rahe hai."

The manager further added, "Haan, Govinda court mein pesh (present) nahin hue par Sunita bhi court nahin gaye hain, siwae ek baar ke jab woh case file karne ke liye gaye thi. Kis couple mein problems nahin hoti. Sunita, Govinda se bahut pyaar karti hain, aur dono sath hain. Koi divorce nahi hone waala hai. They are focusing on their kids' (Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja) career-marriages, instead of this negativity."

He concluded saying, "Yeh bade bade section laga lene se, chhoti baat ko itna bada karke dikha dene se aap bas ek rishta kharab kar rahe hain. Views ke chakkar mein, aap kisi ki bhi zindagi kharab kar denge kya? Kya kabhi kisi ne itne saalon mein Govinda ko Sunita ke baare mein kuch bhi bura bhala kehte dekha hai, even when Sunita ne kuch interviews mein thodi bahut baatein Govinda ke khilaf ya galat boli hai? Abhi Ganesh Chaturthi aayega, aapko sab saath mein nazar aayenge, aap ghar aaiyega."

Shashi says there is a good news coming

Shashi further told IANS, "Someone has done this mischief. This is a very old thing. Nothing new. Nothing like the divorce is going to happen. Everything is getting better. Everything is fine. Very soon, everyone will get good news"

When asked if the current reports were regarding the same 2024 court case that Sunit had filed in the Bandra Family Court, the manager responded in affirmation, saying, "It is the same case but it has been resolved, people find ways to refurbish news from old events. No new development has happened, I have been getting so many calls but everything is fine, near about everything is sorted out between the couple. There's nothing to worry about. We will officially confirm this with a wider media document circulation (sic)"

He further stated, "Did you see Govinda talking about it? In the film industry and media, people take advantage of confusion and misleading information. There is some bed element or an idiot, who is trying to cash in on the controversy.