Govinda was rushed to Criti Care hospital in Andheri West. File pic

The Mumbai police have started investigating a gun misfire incident involving a licensed revolver owned by actor Govinda on Tuesday morning. The Juhu police have seized the firearm and recorded eyewitnesses’ statements.

Govinda was admitted to Criti Care Hospital in Andheri West after being shot in the right leg. Family members informed mid-day that the actor’s surgery was successful, his condition is stable and he is expected to be discharged in two to three days.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 4.45 am at the actor’s Juhu residence. Govinda was packing his bag when he removed a revolver from the cupboard. The firearm was kept on the table and it accidentally fell to the floor before going off.

A police officer said, “During the incident, his bodyguard was present at home and he admitted him to the hospital, where doctors performed surgery to remove the bullet. Fortunately, it did not hit any bones.”

Govinda’s brother Kirti Kumar told mid-day, “My brother is out of danger now. He was scheduled to fly to Kolkata for a show just before the incident occurred. His wife Sunita Ahuja was also in Kolkata. He told me that thanks to his fans and family blessings, he survived, and the bullet only hit his leg.”

A police source told mid-day, “Previously, police officers across India used revolvers, but now they are equipped with fully automatic pistols, which are safer. There have been many previous incidents of misfires, as revolvers can misfire if dropped while loaded. In Govinda’s case, the cops are also consulting experts.”

Deputy Commissioner Of Police Dikshit Gedam of Zone 9 said, “We have reported this incident as a misfire from a licensed revolver. No FIR has been registered at this time. We are investigating how the incident occurred.”