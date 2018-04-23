Sukhwinder Singh set to return to independent music after 14 years

Nachungi Saari Raat, a dance number marks first of Sukhwinder Singh's five upcoming singles



Sukhwinder Singh

Though Sukhwinder Singh is busy with his Bollywood projects, including Thugs Of Hindostan, Zero and Abhishek Chaubey's next, Son Chiriya, he is set to return to independent music after 14 years. The singer, whose last album was Nasha Hi Nasha Hai (2004), will release a single this week. The track, titled Nachungi Saari Raat, has been designed by Salim-Sulaiman and arranged by Raj Pandit, with Sukhi stepping in as composer and singer.

Sharing an incident that triggered the idea of the song, penned by Punjab-based lyricist Jaggi Singh, Sukhi says, "I was in Punjab a few months ago and bumped into a group of youngsters who were indulging in drugs. I knew that lodging a police complaint wouldn't encourage them to get rid of the addiction. They asked me to try it and I told them, 'I am addicted to music'." The singer then told the group to try a "healthier" alternative - wine. "After a couple of drinks, they said they enjoyed it and promised to never consume drugs again. One of them suddenly said, 'Nachungi Saari Raat'. When I returned to Mumbai, I composed the track," says Singh, who enjoyed shaking a leg alongside 200 international dancers for the music video. "I will be seen dancing with the ladies at a poolside."

Sukhwinder Singh plans to continue releasing indie music. "I want to release five singles this year. The next one will be out in three months. It will be about the atrocities that farmers face in India. I want to approach Prasoon Joshi [CBFC chief] to write the lyrics," he says.

