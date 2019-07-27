Sumeet Vyas birthday: 5 things you did not know about the actor

web-series

Popular for his character in Veere Di Wedding and web shows such as Triplings, Bang Baaja Baarat, Sumeet Vyas celebrates his birthday on Saturday. The actor is a huge travel buff

Sumeet Vyas shared this picture on his Instagram account from a fashion magazine's award function.

As the affable Mikesh in Permanent Roommates, Sumeet Vyas catapulted himself to stardom, eventually making his way into the movies - most notably as Kareena Kapoor Khan's ever so understanding fiancé Rishabh in the superhit Veere Di wedding. But Vyas is a man who wears many capes.

While his escapades an actor is what he is most admired for, industry insiders will tell you he is amongst the most sought after writers in the digital world, who was the first to break into the arena way before the arrival of Netflix and Amazon. As the man turns 36, here's looking at 5

things you didn't know about him.

Humble beginnings

Contrary to popular belief, Sumeet didn't have the big bucks to back him. He comes from a middle-class family of writers and was raised in a humble environment. Growing up in Bhayander, he studied at a local school. Because of this upbringing, his core middle values are strong which shows in the approach of his characters - ambitious yet grounded. He quips, "Growing up I hated privileged eople!" - pointing to the fact that they are often devoid of drive."

Professional theatre

Sumeet Vyas aspired to be a pilot as a kid but his passion for performing arts was so strong that through his teenage years, he kept getting more clear about his true calling. He was 17 when he first started working with Nadira Babbar and spent a large part of his career learning the nuances of writing and acting on stage. He was 20 when he directed his first play.

Small to big stardom

Quitting a lucrative television career wasn't an easy move for Vyas but he wanted to get over the sense of redundancy that comes with the platform. He moved to movies starting to two bits in films like Jashn and Aarakshan till Sridevi starrer English Vinglish put the spotlight on him. His major acting breakthrough came with TVF's Permanent Roommates which struck a chord with all; making him and co-star Nidhi bonafide digital superstars.

Accidental writer

While Vyas is a writing buff, he is of the belief that he became a writer by chance. He often jokes that Bang Baaja Baarat, Tripling, Love per square foot were all accidentally successful.

Biking bug

Vyas is an avid biker with a penchant for travelling. He and his bullet are inseparable; his wife teases him. The actor has taken extensive road trips on his bullet travelling the length and breadth of the country. If he is taking a break from the hullabaloo of Mumbai, movie sets and writing board,

he is more often than not found exploring the serenity of a new travel destination he stumbled upon during his ride.

