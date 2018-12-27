Sunburn Festival 2018: DJ Snake to spin a special wedding anthem inspired from PC-Nick, DeepVeer

bollywood

Top DJ, Snake, to spin special marriage anthem at Sunburn Festival 2018 in Pune on December 31. The set also eyes Deep-Veer wedding, star-couple expected on console

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

His fondness for India evident in the fact that he has filmed his celebrated tracks — Lean On and Magenta Riddim — in the country, DJ Snake has a surprise in store for fans attending his act in Pune on December 31.

Taking inspiration from Tinsel town's lavish wedding festivities that gripped the country this month, Snake will apparently create a shaadi anthem. The song, we hear, will celebrate the nuptials of power couples Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

A source close to the organising team of Sunburn, the EDM festival that will host Snake, tells mid-day, "Snake has been keen on Bollywood collaborations since his first visit to India. Among his favourite [Indian artistes is], Ranveer, given the latter's street-savvy and candid style. Snake will drop a special anthem for the couples during his gig."

With the French musician going to great lengths to entertain his desi fans, the event organisers are also eager to delight him. The source reveals that the team is vying for Singh and Padukone's time to bring them on stage in the midst of Snake's performance.



DJ Snake

"Rapper Divine will also join them during the set. Also, DJ Snake's management team will reach out to that of Ranveer to discuss the possibility of a collaboration in 2019. It is expected to be a track that will be shot in Mumbai."

Apart from Snake, the music festival will also see acts by Divine, Nucleya, Armin Van Buuren, Axwell ^ Ingrosso and Alan Walker.

