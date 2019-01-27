Sunidhi Chauhan performs at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa finale

television

With the season drawing to an end, the grand finale episode will see some power-packed performances by judges Shekhar Ravjiani, Wajid Khan, Richa Sharma, Shaan and Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan

Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been a pioneer in providing the country some of its most incredible playback voices. The show is now heading towards its finale and ready to announce the winner of the season this weekend. With the season drawing to an end, the grand finale episode will see some power-packed performances by judges Shekhar Ravjiani, Wajid Khan, Richa Sharma and the top six finalists – Sahil Solanki, Ishita Vishwakarma, Tanmay Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Pandit, Sonu Gill and Aslam Abdul Majeed.

To boost the morale of the contestants, singing sensation Sunidhi Chauhan performed with the six finalists on her chartbuster songs Dilliwali Girlfriend, Parda Parda and Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya. Sunidhi praised the contestants and also shared some tips and tricks. The audiences are in for a treat as the 'Queen' of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut and her co-star Ankita Lokhande graced the finale to promote their upcoming film Manikarnika. Ankita gave a powerful performance to the song Vijay Bhava that left the audience in awe. On the other hand, Kangana's words of encouragement for the finalists left everyone energised.



Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande

Adding a dash of fun and humor to the otherwise tense atmosphere will be Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar who will co-host the finale along with Aditya Narayan. Dheeraj and Aditya's camaraderie and fun chemistry will definitely raise the entertainment quotient and leave everyone in splits.



Amaal Mallik, Richa Sharma and Shaan

Judges – Shekhar Ravjiani will be seen mesmerising the audience with his soulful performance to Aankho mein teri. Wajid Khan will get everyone moving and grooving on the dance floor to his hit numbers Mera Hi Jalwa, Ganpati Bappa Morya and Fevicol Se. The melodious singer Richa Sharma floored everyone with her hit songs Sajda, Zindagi mein koi kabhi and Maahi ve.



Singer Javed Ali performing with contestant Ishita Vishwakarma

This finale episode will certainly be an unforgettable one for the audiences, leaving them wanting for more.

