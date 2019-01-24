Dheeraj Dhoopar to host grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

television

Dheeraj Dhoopar has been roped in as a celebrity host of the grand finale of the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Model-turned-actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has been roped in as a celebrity host of the grand finale of the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The Kundali Bhagya actor will join Aditya Narayan as the show's host for the episode.

"Hosting is something that I always wanted to do and I'm glad that I am getting good opportunities to showcase my talent. I feel that as an actor, it is essential to keep evolving," Dheeraj said in a statement.

"Hosting the grand finale of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' as a celebrity host is great," he added. Dheeraj had earlier hosted the Zee Rishtey Awards. He will shoot for the episode on Wednesday evening.

