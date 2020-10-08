Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon and other actors share the 'Baba Ka Dhaba' viral video, extend support

A new video has gone viral on social media, it is called 'Baba Ka Dhaba.' A user had taken to Twitter and shared the plight of an old couple that was crying over the lack of business of their Dhaba in New Delhi. The user wrote- "This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at Baba Ka Dhaba in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance. [sic]"

Have a look at the video right here:

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¤¾ à¤¢à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾ in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance ðÂÂÂÂ¢ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

And after seeing the video, a lot of people came in to help the old couple, the tweet went viral. Bollywood celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Randeep Hooda, and Chitrangda Singh also came out and extended their support and pledged people to go and eat there. Shetty had this to tweet after seeing the video:

Let’s help put their smile back ... our neighbour hood vendors need our help to âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ. https://t.co/X4RNcYOA9w — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 8, 2020

Randeep Hooda wrote- "Do visit if you are in Delhi! Baba Ka Dhaba, Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. [sic]"

Chitrangda Singh also extended her support and this is what she had to write:

Tough times for everyone .. this old couple is almost losing the fight . Please go get a meal if you’re around here & show them some support ðÂÂÂÂÂÂThe address of the dhaba



à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¤¾ à¤¢à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾

Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. https://t.co/LGavUu4BAu — Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) October 8, 2020

And Raveena Tandon took it a step further, she asked users to tweet their pictures from the Dhaba and she will post a sweet message for the. Raveena wrote on Twitter, "Whoever eats here, sends me pic, I shall put up a sweet message with your pics ! [sic]"

And after so many tweets with love and support, another video went viral on social media where we could see a long queue of cusotmers waiting to eat food at Baba Ka Dhaba, have a look right here:

People gathered in large numbers outside #BabaKaDhaaba in Delhi after it came to limelight on social media!



ðÂÂÂÂ½ï¸ÂÂ Pallav Paliwal pic.twitter.com/U85FCN8oaF — Mid Day (@mid_day) October 8, 2020

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Elderly Couple's Fight To Make Ends Meet Moves Social Media As #BabakaDhaba Trends On Twitter

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news