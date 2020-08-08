Sunil Grover: I don't know how to make a vaccine, but I know how to entertain

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover is all set to entertain his fans with a new comedy show called Gangs of Filmistan. And apparently, the proceeds from this show will go towards COVID-19 relief.

Sunil Grover believes that in the current situation, people need to be entertained and need some comedic relief. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he said, "I don’t know how to make a vaccine, but I know how to entertain and that's what I aim to do."

Gangs of Filmistan will air five days a week, and will include some Bollywood sketches as well. The show, however, will not have a live audience or celebrity guests. Speaking about the show, Grover said, "For the first time, I will be sitting on the other side and this way, will automatically observe social distancing." He will play a don on the show, who will have people performing for him and entertaining him.

Some of the talent on the show includes names like Sanket Bhosale, Shilpa Shinde, Siddharth Sagar, Sugandha Mishra, Paritosh Tripathi and Jatin Suri. The team will start shooting next week and all his earnings will go towards helping those in need during the pandemic.

