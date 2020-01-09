Sunny Leone on JNU violence: I beg everybody to please stop the violence
Sunny Leone reacts to what happened at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5, 2020.
Condemning the violence that erupted in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), actor Sunny Leone on Thursday said that the country should find solutions to problems without any violence.
"I think the biggest issue I would like to address is violence. I don't believe in violence. I believe that there might be an answer without violence," Leone told ANI on being asked to react to what happened at the varsity.
"It's not just the victim who is getting hurt but it's also a family who is getting hurt, it's also the idea of young people out there not feeling safe in this world anymore. I beg everybody to please stop the violence and let's figure out a solution without hurting each other," added the 38-year-old actor.
Earlier on Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.
The JNU administration and leaders, cutting across political lines, have condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.
Vishal Bhardwaj - He wrote on his Twitter account, "Hai Dastoor ki subah hone se pehle Raaton ka gehra ho jaana laazim hai. Zulm badhaao abhee tumhare zulmon ka. Had se baahar bhee ho jaana laazim hai. It's shameful and enraging to see what’s happening in #JNUViolence". The filmmaker turned up at Carter Road in Mumbai in solidarity with those protesting against the violence at the JNU. Bhardwaj was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks: "I want this government to be criticised. Criticism makes democracy strong." Bhardwaj followed it up by singing "Ao Na" from his acclaimed political drama "Haider" as the crowd cheered.
Anurag Kashyap: He also joined the protests organised by students at the Gateway of India against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on January 5. Kashyap said that he was there at the protest site to show his solidarity with the students and blamed the government for the attacks in JNU campus. "I watched the protests which were going on here and decided to join the students. The government does not want to arrest the perpetrators because they are their own people. The police did not enter JNU to stop the violence but entered the Jamia Millia Islamia where they beat up the students," Kashyap told reporters on Monday night.
Richa Chaddha: She first joined the Carter Road protest and wrote on Twitter, "A few months ago JNU gave the world a Nobel laureate. Now JNU teachers and students are being beaten up for protesting a fee hike. World watches." The actress later joined the protest at Gateway of India too and after the protest took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations regime! You just galvanised the students and citizens of India! What were gonna be protests against the #CAA #NRC are now going to be #PROdemocracy marches ! Thank you for uniting us! Jai Hind"
Swara Bhasker: With a hope that everyone in the country would now break their silence as "it's enough", Swara joined both the protests, held in Mumbai - one at Carter Road (Bandra) and the other at Gateway of India (Colaba). "There's a saying in Hindi, 'Bahut hua sammaan (Enough of showing respect)," she said. "So, we have reached that stage in this country where we have shown enough respect to the government, the law and order machinery, which have repeatedly failed to fulfil their responsibility."
Swanand Kirkire: The lyricist, who was among the host of Bollywood personalities who turned up at Carter Road in Mumbai in solidarity with those protesting against the violence at the JNU, said they were there to protest against the violence at JNU, "which they are calling a 'clash' which it wasn't." He then recited a poem, 'Hindustan Kehte Hai Mujhe Main Gandhi Ka Desh Hu'. Later, the crowd and Mishra sang "Bawra Mann" from his acclaimed political film "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi."
Zoya Akhtar: "Are you still on the fence? Apolitical? In need of more information? If yes, then you either are a bigot, a coward or a dumbf***. I'm a liberal so you get to choose," director Zoya Akhtar wrote on her Instagram Stories. She also joined the protest at Carter Road in Mumbai in solidarity with those protesting against the violence at the JNU.
Hansal Mehta: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta urged celebrities to speak up. "Dear celebrities. It is understandable that opening your heart out and being vocal on a public platform entails a great risk for you and your career. But remember the millennials who form your major audience are speaking up vociferously. Your voice matters to them," he tweeted.
Alia Bhatt: She said it is time to "strongly oppose any ideology that seeks to divide, oppress and promote violence". "When students, teachers and peaceful civilians become victims of physical assault on an ongoing basis, it's time to stop pretending that all is fine. We must look truth in the eye and acknowledge that we are a house at war with itself. We, the people, of this country no matter how diff our ideologies, must find a human solution to all of our complex problems, and reinforce the peaceful and inclusive ideals upon which this country was built," the actor posted on Instagram Stories.
Sonam Kapoor: "Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the b**** to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents," Sonam wrote on Twitter.
Twinkle Khanna: Taking a jibe at the government, Twinkle said cows were safer in the country than students. "India, where cows seem to receive more protection than students, is also a country that now refuses to be cowed down. You can't oppress people with violence-there will be more protests,more strikes,more people on the street," she tweeted.
Kriti Sanon: She said the violence was never the solution and what happened in varsity was inhuman. "It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What's going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers being beaten up & terrorized by masked cowards!! The constant blame game!Stooping so low for political agendas! Violence is NEVER a solution! How have we become so inhuman?" she said.
Shabana Azmi: She said she was shocked by the violence and called for immediate action against the perpetrators. "Is this really happening? I'm not in India and it all seems like a nightmare... Reprehensible, appalling condemnable. Immediate action must be taken against the perpetrators," she tweeted.
Anil Kapoor: "It has to be condemned. It was quite sad, shocking, what I saw. It was very disturbing. I couldn't sleep the entire night, thinking what has happened. It has to be condemned. Nothing will come out of violence. Whoever did this, they should be published absolutely," Kapoor told reporters at the trailer launch of Malang in Mumbai.
Aditya Roy Kapur: "There's no place for that kind of violence in our country, the perpetrators have to be brought to task, definitely," said Aditya, who too was at the trailer launch of Malang.
Rajkummar Rao: He called the attack on students and teachers "heartbreaking". "What happened in #JNU is shameful, horrific and heartbreaking. Those who are responsible behind these attacks should be punished. #JNUViolence," he tweeted.
Renuka Shahane: She is known to be someone who is quite vocal on social media on topical issues. And this time around she wrote on Twitter: "Complete lawlessness! How could masked goons enter JNU & terrorize students and teachers? What is @DelhiPolice doing?... Unbelievable!! Scary!! Shameful."
