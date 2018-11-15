Sunny Leone shakes a leg for stylist Hitendra Kapopara's music single #hollywoodwalenakhre

bollywood

Sunny Leone shakes a leg for costume designer Hitendra Kapopara's debut production offering, a music single that was shot in Athens

Sunny Leone with Hitendra Kapopara

Given that he draped Sunny Leone to perfection in films like Ek Paheli Leela (2015), Jackpot (2013) and Mastizaade (2016), Hitendra Kapopara evidently didn't have to think twice before approaching the actor for his debut production, a music single titled #hollywoodwalenakhre. "Sunny gives her best to every project, so I couldn't think of a better person to do justice to this song," Kapopara says of the track that has been directed by Devang Desai.

Shot in Athens, the modern Punjabi number is the first assignment to come out of his production house. We're told, the "UK hip-hop number", composed by Tanveer Kohli and Gurashish Singh from the band Singh's Unplugged, features simple lyrics. "It has been sung by Upesh Jangwal. We wanted to shoot at a destination that hasn't been explored enough, so I, along with [co-producer] Ravindra Dariya, zeroed in on Greece."

Delighted that Kapopara is taking on bigger roles in the industry, a proud Leone tells mid-day, "So many people that I know never evolve or do something bigger. I learned something new about my friend when he told me [about his production]. It takes courage to risk everything and try something new. I will do everything in my power to help my team."

