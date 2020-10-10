Sunny Singh on nepotism: References help you to start, but what after that?

Sunny Singh has become a household name after giving the audience all the right reasons to love him. The actor is known for his comic timing and adored for his role of Titu in Sonu Ke Titu KI Sweety. Sunny is a little aloof from the glitz and glamour of the showbiz when he is off-screen and has a simplistic approach to life.

Sunny says, "I'm not a star son, toh mujhe woh wala space nahin pata hai. My father has been in the industry for 40 years, but never made any recommendations."

In the recent interview he also fleetingly mentioned how "References help you to start, but what after that? If you can't prove yourself, if the audience doesn't accept you, you stand no chance... Also, the moment I achieve something, it'll get all the more difficult to hold on to that place. "

What adds on to the list of reasons of why we love Sunny Singh, is the fact that he has paved his own way to success.

"Outsiders are in a make of break situation, too. Kisi ki journey choti ya badi nahi hoti, hum sab ek hi race Mein Hai." the actor acknowledges the uniqueness of struggles in everyone's journey.

While mentioning that his father, has been a part of the industry for 40 years, he also shared that his family was clear on the part that he had to lead his own journey. Such statements made by an actor who has his name attached to movies that have taken the audience for a treat, is surely commendable.

His presence on-screen will never go unnoticed for the sheer powerhouse of talent that he is. Sunny was recently seen with Radhika Madan for an advertisement shoot.

