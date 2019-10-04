Sunny Singh takes on Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala with Ujda Chaman

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala, a quirky tale on how men deal with premature balding, hits screens on November 22. Now, there's another film dealing with the same subject ­- Ujda Chaman - which releases on November 8. The film stars the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) actor Sunny Singh. The tagline on the poster reads, 'Takle ki pehli aur asli film'. The makers seem to be taking a potshot at Khurranna's film, which is helmed by director Amar Kaushik. What do they have to say about this race, which just got uncovered?

Speaking about Bala, the film deals with a sensitive issue of early balding in men, a phenomenon that has become today's reality due to lifestyle choices, with a dash of humour. It has an impressive extended cast of Bhumi Pednekar, Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi and Seema Pahwa.

The makers released its teaser in August. The teaser shows a confident and full-of-life Ayushmann Khurrana in formal attire and a blue jacket and riding his bike, the actor sings the famous song, 'Koi Na Koi Chahiye Pyaar Karne Vala'. However, nature doesn't seem too happy with the actor's stint on the bike, and his cap flies off. Ayushmann is a bald man in the film. The Article 15 actor starts sulking and croons, 'Rehne Do Chhode Bhi Jaane Do Yaar, Hum Na Karenge Pyaar'.

The team wrapped up the film's shoot in July, and its first schedule was kickstarted in May 2019 from Lucknow.

Ayushmann was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl. The film traced the journey of a man called Karam (Ayushmann Khurrana) and how circumstances and unemployment forces him to take up an offer at a shady and surreptitious call centre that leads to hilarious moments. Dream Girl, which released on September 13, 2019, received positive responses from the critics and audience.

Apart from Bala, Ayushmann has Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates