Super 30 wrap-up bash: Hrithik Roshan and other celebs in attendance

Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Manav Gohil, Shweta Kawatra among other celebs attended the completion bash of Super 30 in Mumbai

Hrithik Roshan at Super 30 wrap-up bash. All pictures/Yogen Shah

Hrithik Roshan among other Bollywood celebs attended wrap-up party of the film Super 30 at an eatery in Mumbai, which is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational programme Super 30 in Patna. Makers of Super 30 hosted the party on Wednesday which was attended by celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Sajid Nadiadwala, Wardha Nadiadwala, Vikas Bahl, Manav Gohil, Shweta Kawatra, Ajay-Atul, Aditya Srivastava, Virendra Saxena and Amit Sadh.



Mrunal Thakur at Super 30 wrap up bash

Hrithik Roshan opted for a sporty look for the party while Mrunal Thakur was chic in a black dress. On the eve of Teacher's Day, Hrithik Roshan unveiled posters of Super 30 which is being appreciated by one and all. Super 30 is a biographical drama film co-produced and directed by Vikas Bahl.



Manav Gohil and Shweta Kawatra at Super 30 wrap-up bash

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 marks the Bollywood debut of Mrunal Thakur who is all set to play the leading lady in the film. As we all know, Hrithik Roshan will be essaying the role of the Bihari math genius, Anand Kumar in his biopic, Super 30.



Hrithik Roshan poses with Sajid Nadiadwala and wife Wardha

It is produced by Phantom Films, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. Super 30 is going to clash with Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi' and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray' at the box-office on 25 January, 2019.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS