Supreme Court on Aarey Colony row: Don't cut any more trees

People enter in to the metro car shed on the spot during tree cutting at Aarey colony in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

In a win-win situation for the activists who were fighting to prove Aarey colony as a forest, the Supreme Court ask the Maharashtra government to halt the felling of trees in the spot for building the metro car shed.

The apex court has put a stay on the cutting of trees till the environment bench hears the case. The next hearing has been scheduled for October 21.

A special bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan said it will have to examine the entire case and posted the matter for hearing on October 21 before the environment bench. "Don't cut anything now," the bench said. The felling of trees is being opposed by green activists, local residents and celebrities alike.

The apex court decided on Sunday to register as PIL addressed to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi by law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on the cutting of trees. A notice was posted on the Supreme Court website about holding the urgent hearing.

On Saturday, 29 activists protesting the tree-felling were arrested from Aarey Colony after which Section 144 (Unlawful assembly) was imposed on the area. The activists were granted bail by the Dindoshi Holiday Session Court with the imposition of Section 144 being lifted from the spot.

