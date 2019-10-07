Aarey Colony Row Live Updates: Supreme Court puts stay on tree-cutting

Oct 07, 2019, 12:49 IST The 29 protestors who were arrested from Aarey Colony were released from Thane jail after bail was granted to them, officials said on Monday. They were arrested on charges of disturbing public order and restricting government officials from performing their duties.

Oct 07, 2019, 12:46 IST An activist holds a placard during a protest against cutting down of trees for a proposed metro car shed project at Aarey Colony on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Oct 07, 2019, 12:43 IST Workers cut-down trees for the Metro car shed project in the Aarey colony on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Oct 07, 2019, 12:11 IST Rishav Ranjan, a law student and one of the petitioners who had sent a petition to the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi regarding the Aarey colony tree-felling row, thanked Supreme Court on Monday for directing the Maharashtra government to ensure that no trees are further axed at the Aarey Colony to build the metro car shed.

Oct 07, 2019, 11:54 IST Change the way of thinking & save trees ðð³ð³..#AareyChipko #AareyProtest #AareyForest pic.twitter.com/FUuC2AdHlr — Tweeterað¦ (@DoctorrSays) October 6, 2019 SC on #AareyForest:



HC order stayed?



But damage is already done, this is justice delayed.



No more cutting off trees? But they have already been hacked #AareyForest

Now we need to see if a) Fadnavis Govt & @AshwiniBhide are pulled up & b) the if the car shed will be moved out. — Mrs Anjali Damania (@anjali_damania) October 7, 2019

Oct 07, 2019, 11:48 IST The hashtags #AareyChipko and #AareyForest has been trending on Twitter where netizens, politicians and celebrities pledged their support against the tree-felling by the government. #AareyForest #AareyChipko

Where we are heading to? Do we want development on the stake of life?What you will achieve ultimately? Don't let this happen please. Earlier Amazon burnt for days. Now this. In future something else. Till when? When you will stop? Till 1 tree? pic.twitter.com/dNwOPzXKpO — kapil bhargava (@kapilbhargava24) October 5, 2019

Oct 07, 2019, 11:42 IST The Maharashtra government defended their act of cutting the trees in Aarey Colony, saying that a number of trees were required to be cut, which has been done.

Oct 07, 2019, 11:16 IST The court granted bail to the activists who were arrested with a surety or personal bond of Rs 7000 with conditions. Also, Section 144 (Unlawful assembly) that was imposed on Saturday has been lifted from Aarey Colony.

Oct 07, 2019, 11:14 IST On Saturday, 29 activists who were protesting against the tree felling at Aarey colony were arrested by the police. On Sunday, the Dindoshi Holiday Sessions Court granted bail to all arrested activists.

Oct 07, 2019, 11:12 IST The Supreme Court has scheduled October 21 as the next date for hearing for the Aarey tree-cutting row.