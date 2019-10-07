MENU

Live Blog

Aarey Colony Row Live Updates: Supreme Court puts stay on tree-cutting

Oct 07, 2019, 12:53 IST | mid-day online team Check for updates

The apex court asks Maharashtra government to halt tree cutting at the Aarey Colony till the environment bench hears plea

  • Oct 07, 2019, 12:49 IST

    The 29 protestors who were arrested from Aarey Colony were released from Thane jail after bail was granted to them, officials said on Monday. They were arrested on charges of disturbing public order and restricting government officials from performing their duties. 

  • Oct 07, 2019, 12:46 IST

    treeAn activist holds a placard during a protest against cutting down of trees for a proposed metro car shed project at Aarey Colony on Sunday. Pic/PTI

  • Oct 07, 2019, 12:43 IST

    treeWorkers cut-down trees for the Metro car shed project in the Aarey colony on Saturday. Pic/PTI

  • Oct 07, 2019, 12:11 IST

    Rishav Ranjan, a law student and one of the petitioners who had sent a petition to the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi regarding the Aarey colony tree-felling row,  thanked Supreme Court on Monday for directing the Maharashtra government to ensure that no trees are further axed at the Aarey Colony to build the metro car shed.

  • Oct 07, 2019, 11:54 IST
  • Oct 07, 2019, 11:48 IST

    The hashtags #AareyChipko and #AareyForest has been trending on Twitter where netizens, politicians and celebrities pledged their support against the tree-felling by the government.

  • Oct 07, 2019, 11:42 IST

    The Maharashtra government defended their act of cutting the trees in Aarey Colony, saying that a number of trees were required to be cut, which has been done.

  • Oct 07, 2019, 11:16 IST

    The court granted bail to the activists who were arrested with a surety or personal bond of Rs 7000 with conditions. Also, Section 144 (Unlawful assembly) that was imposed on Saturday has been lifted from Aarey Colony. 

  • Oct 07, 2019, 11:14 IST

    On Saturday, 29 activists who were protesting against the tree felling at Aarey colony were arrested by the police. On Sunday, the Dindoshi Holiday Sessions Court granted bail to all arrested activists.

  • Oct 07, 2019, 11:12 IST

    The Supreme Court has scheduled October 21 as the next date for hearing for the Aarey tree-cutting row.

  • Oct 07, 2019, 11:11 IST

    In a win-win situation for the activists who were fighting to prove Aarey colony as a forest, the Supreme Court ask the Maharashtra government to halt the felling of trees in the spot for building the metro car shed. The apex court has put a stay on the cutting of trees till the environment bench hears the case. 

