Survival tips! Saif Ali Khan and Smriti Irani recollect old memories at Isha Ambani's wedding

Have you seen this selfie of Saif Ali Khan and Smriti Irani?

Saif Ali Khan and Smriti Irani

Saif Ali Khan caught up with Smriti Irani at the Ambani wedding. On Friday, the minister of textiles shared a snapshot with the Nawab on Instagram and wrote, "23 years ago, a rising star gave a rookie from Delhi advice on how to survive in the chaos of the maximum city; a few tips here and there as to how her dreams can take flight. Little did he know the rookie will turn into a jumbo jet (sic)?"

Irani is known to take digs at herself on social media. Hopefully, the Nawab was amused.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan, he delivered Baazaar, and has fetched him some rave reviews for his web series, Sacred Games on Netflix. Amused by the success and validation of Saif Ali Khan's work, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently confessed that she is all open to foray into the digital space.

