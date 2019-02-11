Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee attends the special event of Sonchiriya

bollywood

The event saw the attendance of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana along with Producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Abhishek Chaubey

After releasing the trailer and promotional flicks from the film now the makers of Sonchiriya kept a grand event in the suburbs to launch the new sneak peek video of Sonchiriya called 'The Rebels of Sonchiriya' which will take you to the inside world of Sonchiriya.

The video shows the inside tour of Sonchiriya, some rustic action sequences and detailed introduction to all the characters.

The event saw the attendance of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana along with Producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Abhishek Chaubey. The story of Sonchiriya is set in the 1970s showcasing a small town ruled and dominated by dacoits. Multiple gangs fight over the struggle to attain power. The cast dons fierce avatars in sync with the theme of the film.

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles, Sonchiriya presents tale set in the era of dacoits. Sonchiriya promises to be a power packed action film giving a glimpse of the glorious years if dacoits in central India.

Shot in the valleys of Madhya Pradesh, Sonchiriya presents an ensemble cast with an intriguing storyline.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey who has earlier presented 'Udta Punjab' and 'Ishiqiya', 'Sonchiriya' presents a rooted tale set in Chambal. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, The movie is slated to release on 1st March 2019.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Sonchiriya granted an 'A' certificate

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates