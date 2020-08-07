Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to focus on Rhea Chakraborty's two flats

THE Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Friday in relation to two flats she had purchased recently. ED says there is ambiguity over who paid for the properties.

In another development, the Bihar police are likely to approach the Supreme Court (SC) against the quarantining of senior IPS officer Vinay Tiwari by the BMC and are taking legal advice from Bihar's Advocate General for the same.

This comes after Patna Police IG Sanjay Kumar Singh wrote a letter to the BMC demanding that Tiwari be exempted from home quarantine.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Friday in relation to two flats she has purchased recently.



According to sources in the ED, Rhea has two properties in Mumbai, one of which is in her name and the other in a relative's. ED wants to question Rhea on how she arranged the resources to buy the flats as there is ambiguity over who paid for the properties.

According to sources, Sushant had four bank accounts. Money from the account in the Kotak Mahindra Bank was allegedly transferred to Rhea's account.

"We have issued a summons to Rhea to investigate the transfer of money from Sushant's bank account. The summons has been sent via email," an ED officer said.

According to an ED officer, Sushant also had a farmhouse and a flat in Goregaon. The ED's FIR came after the actor's family registered a case with Patna police. Sushant's father K K Singh has alleged that Sushant had Rs 18 crore in his bank account, of which Rs 15 crore were siphoned off by Rhea.

ED recently questioned Rhea's Chartered Accountants Ritesh Shah and Sandeep Sridhar.

