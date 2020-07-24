Sushant Singh Rajput fans are rallying together to make Dil Bechara 'the biggest digital hit ever'

Sushant Singh Rajput's last Bollywood outing, Dil Bechara, drops on Disney+ Hotstar at 7.30 pm today. Fans are counting the hours and rallying together to make it "the biggest digital hit ever." They are keen that admirers watch it from their homes at the same time.

Ahead of the release, they launched the Candle4SSR hashtag, which saw fans and netizens flood the Internet by lighting a candle in his memory. Former flame Ankita Lokhande was among those who lit a candle. She shared a snapshot on Instagram and wrote, "Keep smiling... wherever you are."

With an impeccable journey from small to the big screen, Sushant's demise shook his fans and members of the cinema industry alike. Many since then, have made their own ways of paying homage to the late actor. On Wednesday, the musical team of the upcoming movie Dil Bechara dedicated a special video for the 'Kai Po Che!' actor recalling the gem of a person, Sushant Singh Rajput was. Dil Bechara's music album is composed by the Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman and has nine songs sung by artists including Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Jonita Gandhi and others. The tribute is a montage of the songs from the movie and features the singers dedicating the music to Rajput.

The official tribute video was shared in the Disney+Hotstar's Twitter handle, saying, "This one is going to remain in our hearts forever. A musical tribute for our beloved#SushantSinghRajput "

Dil Bechara will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from 7:30 pm today. The OTT platform on Thursday (July 23) took to their Twitter account to announce the time of release of the film with the fans. The post read, "Manny is a charming boy who every girl desires. Watch their cute banter in #DilBechara streaming from 7:30 PM tomorrow (sic)." "Watch it Love it Cherish it Enjoy it with everyone as #DilBechara will be available for you all from 7.30 PM (sic)," they wrote in another tweet. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news