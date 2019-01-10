Sushant Singh Rajput: Was paradoxical since I stand for #MeToo

bollywood

Stating that sexual misconduct allegations against him were a smear campaign, Sushant Singh Rajput reunites with Kizie Aur Manny team for final schedule

Sushant Singh Rajput with Sanjana Sanghi and Mukesh Chhabra

"We start the last schedule in Paris tomorrow," says Sushant Singh Rajput of Kizie Aur Manny, thus indicating that the film is back on track. The love story, which marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi, hit choppy waters when reports of Rajput allegedly misbehaving with his co-star surfaced last October. While the actor shared screenshots of conversations that took place between him and Sanghi to clear the air, the debutant too rubbished the reports soon after.



Sushant Singh Rajput

Currently gearing up for the release of Sonchiriya, Rajput appears to have put the episode behind him. "It was paradoxical because it [the #MeToo movement] was something that I stand for." Asserting that it was a smear campaign, he adds, "I happened to be one of the intentional and strategic casualties. Many paid campaigners were used to give it a burst.

I felt bad and misunderstood. The more it gets written about, the more it damages my reputation, which I have worked hard to build." Rajput insists that he strongly advocates the #MeToo movement. "The movement is a good thing. It is all about changing mindsets."

