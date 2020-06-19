Sushant Singh Rajput's BFF Mahesh Shetty pens heartbreaking note: Wish that call would have come through

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely and unfortunate demise has shocked the television and Hindi film industry. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and a lot of Bollywood celebrities mourned his demise on social media. According to reports, the 34-year-old actor had committed suicide although no 'note' was found from his residence.

Rajput was an explosive actor, he was an outsider, he started from the bottom and reached the skies of success and stardom. The actor began his career on television with Pavitra Rishta. And one of his co-actors from the show, Mahesh Shetty, who also happened to be his close friend penned an emotional and heartbreaking note for the late actor. Shetty mourned the loss of his friend and shared a throwback picture with him. Sharing the photo, Mahesh captioned it, "So much has been left unanswered and there's so much more left to talk. I'll tell you all about it, when I see you again !!!"

In the letter, Shetty had spoken about the beautiful friendship of 13 years he had with SSR. He recalled their old days when they were just starting out as actors and would spend a lot of time in Mumbai's Film City. He wrote, "Sometimes in life you meet someone and feel an instant connection as if you've known him all your life and you realise you don't have to be born from the same womb to be brothers. This is how we met ..We met as brother. We hit if off over our love for food and long walks in Film City and didn't realise when and how we became such an integral part of each other's lives. Both introverts, both amazingly old fashioned when it came to our friendship, both living in a little private world of our own."

Sharing some happy memories with the later actor, Shetty wrote, "So many memories, our journeys, our endless chats (he could talk about anything under the sun with equal conviction), food, films, books, nature, science, relations and lots of bakwaas... He was like a kid in a candy shop and that boundless energy laced with all the limitless dreams was always infectious. He made me feel loved. We shared a unique bond and I was always glad that our relationship never needed any public display of affection or a public validation. It was sacred for both of us. How I wish I had captured it all in a lot more pictures so at least I have had something to look back at now. But still, I'm thankful, at least I have the last 13 years' journey filled with memories to cherish and hold on to for the rest of my life."

He also wrote how he was shocked and heartbroken upon hearing the news. "I never thought I'll ever be writing all this for you brother. Here we were planning on our retirement farming dreams and now this... I somehow always knew that you were the blessed one... But never expected that he'd take you away so soon. I'll always behold your legacy to heart and wouldn't want it to go waste. I wish the world celebrates your life as much as your work. Feel as if there is a sudden void which will never be filled again. For every important event of our lives, we were always there for each other. How do you even explain if you suddenly lose a piece of your heart? How do you convince yourself to live with all the why's, all the other hundreds of questions and what-ifs? I'm sorry but I'll always hold so many grudges now. How I wish you would have opened up your heart completely. You knew that Shetty hai aur tere saath humesha rahega. Then why??? Baat to kar leta yaar !!! How I really wish that call would have come through kamini... Life can never be the same !!! I know how much you loved the stars... Dharti Maa Ki Kasam, I'll be looking out for you every night brother", he concluded.

Before this, on Sunday, Mahesh Shetty had penned a note on Sushant's death and his team had requested the media to give him some privacy and let him greave for his loss.

You will be certainly missed, Sushant.

