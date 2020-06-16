Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Rithvik Dhanjani lets out bitter truth of 'fake sense of care' on Instagram

Rithvik Dhanjani, who was also a part of Sushant Singh Rajput's popular show Pavitra Rishta, shared a heartwarming video on Instagram account. The actor joined Pavitra Rishta much later after Sushant left the show, and was the new face of the show post one of its leaps.

Rithvik Dhanjani lashes out on fake sympathy offered by Bollywood celebrities. The actor stated, "Let the person be in peace. Let his family and friends mourn in peace. It's funny how suddenly people have realised that they are going to be there. I too have been getting these messages. I don't need it. The one who needed it didn't have it. And somewhere we are all culprits that we couldn't be there when we could have been."

Watch the entire video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) onJun 15, 2020 at 8:14am PDT

The actor further continued, "It has become a minuscule form of gossip. Let's all become more human. Stop judging people and start to genuinely care about each other. We need to be kinder to each other. We need to be there for each other. When I say each other, I don't mean your entire WhatsApp contact list. I don't mean anyone that you have just not met in years. It is about going out there and finding someone close to you, someone who would be able to hear you out or someone you can speak with. Stop being judgemental. Let people live. Let people breathe."

Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. The untimely death of the actor has come in as a huge shock to all the Bollywood celebrities and his fans alike. A lot of actors from across the nation took it online to share their grief and sorrow at the untimely demise of the young actor.

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi: The pain in Sushant's father's eyes was unbearable

Sushant Singh Rajput started off his journey by joining Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group. In 2008, Sushant Singh Rajput was spotted by Balaji Telefilms' casting team in one of his plays and was asked to audition. At age 22, Sushant Singh made his acting debut with the television show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'. In 2009, Sushant was cast in Pavitra Rishta as Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor.

Sushant's Bollywood journey began when he landed a role in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. Later, he was seen in Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which helped him find his feet in Bollywood. The actor was also seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which was debut vehicle for Sara Ali Khan. He was also part of Nitesh Tiwari's multi-starrer blockbuster Chhichhore and critically acclaimed Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya.

Video: Sushant Singh Rajput was a shy person who found it hard to express himself - Mayank Shekhar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news