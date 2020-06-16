Vivek Oberoi: The pain in Sushant's father's eyes was unbearable

Vivek Oberoi was among few Bollywood celebrities who attended Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites at the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Sushant passed away on June 14, after he was found hanging at his Bandra home by his house help. The 34-year-old actor's death sent shockwaves across the tinsel town. From Akshay Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan, host of celebs express their shock and condole his death.

Sushant's last rites were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium on June 15. Vivek Oberoi, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Jackky Bhagnani were among the few celebrities who came in to pay their respects to the late actor.

Vivek Oberoi took to his Twitter to share a post about how heartbreaking it was to see Sushant's family at the last rites and their pain made him feel hard to express how tragic it felt.

Vivek wrote, "Being at Sushant's cremation today was so heartbreaking. I truly wish I could have shared my personal experience and helped him ease his pain. I've been through my own journey of pain, it can be very dark and lonely. But death is never the answer, suicide can never be a solution. I wish he stopped to think of his family, friends and the millions of fans who are feeling this tragic loss today...he would have realised how much people CARE! When I saw his father today, having to light the fire at the cremation, the pain in his eyes was unbearable, when I heard his sister weeping, begging him to come back, I can't express how deeply tragic it felt. I hope our industry that calls itself a family, does some serious introspection, we need to change for the better, we need to b***h less and care more, less power play and more grace and large heartedness, less ego trips and more acknowledgement for deserving talents, this family needs to truly become a family...a place where talent is nurtured and not crushed, a place where an artist feels appreciated and not manipulated. This is a wake up call for all of us. I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput, I pray god takes away all that pain you felt my brother and gives strength to your family to deal with their loss. I pray you are in a better place now, maybe we didn't deserve you. [sic]"

Sushant started his showbiz journey with Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group in 2008. The actor got his big break in television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He became a household name with Balaji Telefilms' Pavitra Rishta in which he played Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor.

Sushant's Bollywood journey began when he landed a role in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. Later, he went on to feature in Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which helped him find his feet in Bollywood. The actor was also seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which was debut vehicle for Sara Ali Khan. He was also part of Nitesh Tiwari's multi-starrer blockbuster Chhichhore and critically acclaimed Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya. His last major outing was Netlfix's Drive.

